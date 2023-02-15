Report: Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian children

Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children...
Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of the war.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A disturbing new report details how Russia is operating a new network of camps where it is holding thousands of Ukrainian children.

According to the report, more than 6,000 Ukrainians ranging in age from infant to 17 years old have been in Russian custody at some point since the war started last year.

Researchers said Moscow relocated, reeducated and sometimes military-trained or forcibly adopted these children.

They identified 43 holding sites as part of the network.

The State Department said if true, these tactics would amount to war crimes.

The Yale Humanitarian Research Lab gathered the information for the report.

Russia’s embassy in Washington D.C. dismissed the findings as “absurd.”

