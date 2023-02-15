SCDP party chair releases statement on Nikki Haley’s 2024 announcement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) chair released a statement as former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley kicked off her presidential campaign on Wednesday.

Party chair Trav Robertson Jr. said Haley had a bad track record for the middle class and went on the list the reasons why.

“With Nikki Haley’s announcement officially kicking off Republicans’ messy 2024 primary race, the rest of America will see just how awful Nikki Haley’s record is for the middle class— including her signing into law an extreme abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest, pushing for tax cuts that benefit the ultra wealthy and corporations, and refusing to expand Medicaid to provide affordable health care access for hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians. “We here in South Carolina saw Nikki Haley create the model for the MAGA agenda that Donald Trump pushed as president, and Haley is sorely mistaken if she thinks South Carolinians haven’t forgotten that record.”

Haley served as governor for the Palmetto state from 2011 to 2016 when she resigned to join then President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

