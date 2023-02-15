SCHP: Crash in Anderson County causing backup on I-85
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that is blocking part of I-85 in Anderson County.
According to troopers, the crash happened at 2:10 a.m. near the 5 mile marker going northbound.
No injuries were reported.
Highway Patrol said the right lane is blocked while crews work to clear the scene.
Stay tuned for more updates.
MORE NEWS: 3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.