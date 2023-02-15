SCHP: Crash in Anderson County causing backup on I-85

Crash in Anderson County causing backup on I-85
Crash in Anderson County causing backup on I-85(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that is blocking part of I-85 in Anderson County.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 2:10 a.m. near the 5 mile marker going northbound.

No injuries were reported.

Highway Patrol said the right lane is blocked while crews work to clear the scene.

Stay tuned for more updates.

