SCHP: Crash in Anderson County causing backup on I-85

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that is blocking part of I-85 in Anderson County.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 2:10 a.m. near the 5 mile marker going northbound.

No injuries were reported.

Highway Patrol said the right lane is blocked while crews work to clear the scene.

Crash in Anderson County causing backup on I-85 (WHNS)

