Spartanburg County Foundation gives out grants ‘just because’

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Five non-profits in Spartanburg County were feeling the love this Valentine’s Day after getting a surprise from the Spartanburg County Foundation.

“Initially, it was a way for our staff to be able to get out of the office, be in the community, and see the impact that they have on our community every day,” said Spartanburg County Foundation President and CEO Troy Hanna.

‘Just Because’ Day started in 2014 and now includes donors and community members on the road.

“That is the best Valentine’s Day gift ever. I can’t wait to go home and tell my husband he’s going to have to really up his ante,” said Guiding Reins Executive Director Diane Prewitt.

Prewitt was surprised with a $2,500 unrestricted grant from the foundation.

Guiding Reins usually works with veterans, first responders, and their families through Equine Assisted Programs, not including horseback riding.

Prewitt says the grant will help three people get into the program for free.

“This is an expensive sport. Doing these activities with horses, it’s time-consuming and money-consuming. So it really opens up and gives the opportunity for somebody to experience this that thought they couldn’t,” she said.

Each day, the Opportunity Hub in Spartanburg sees around 60 people experiencing homelessness and offers services like free laundry, showers, clothes, and food to those in need.

Executive Director Hoyt Bynum was also surprised with a $2,500 grant.

“We have assisted case management, and we want to make sure that every homeless person that comes through our door will be case managed, and, so we want to support that. We want to help them get their jobs and help them to get housing,” he said.

Beauty Market for Girls, Help for Our Elderly, and AVK Scholars also received $2,500 grants as part of ‘Just Because’ day.

“We realize from the non-profits that these are critical unrestricted dollars that help them with their mission every day,” explained Hanna.

