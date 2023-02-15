Upstate Forever to preserve more than 700 acres in Greenville, Pickens, Anderson Counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 700 acres will be protected by a Palmetto nonprofit called Upstate Forever.

The nonprofit is conservation organization that protects critical lands, waters and the unique character of the Upstate of South Carolina.

The conservation project recently completed includes the protection of 735 acres in Anderson, Greenville and Pickens Counties.

Eastatoe Headwaters is roughly 26-acre property located in Eastatoe Valley of Pickens County near the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway, the valley lies in the shadow of the Wadakoe mountain range and is an area of conservation focus in part for its rare plant habitat, geologic properties and scenic vistas.

“The Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway and Blue Ridge Escarpment corridors have long been recognized and enjoyed for their expansive scenic views,” said Raleigh West, executive director of the South Carolina Conservation Bank in a release. “We’re pleased to see the momentum of land protection in this part of the Upstate and honored to have a role in the protection of this property.”

Five Oaks Farm is 401 acres of forest and pastureland with more than a mile of frontage along the Saluda River found in Southern Greenville County. The landowners plan to maintain the property for hunting and wildlife management while encouraging native grassland habitat.

Beaverdam Creek Preserve is 33-acre property found just outside of Greer in Greenville County with a wildlife habitat and 11 acres of wetlands. A conservation easement ensures this land’s conservation values and scenic views are protected in an area facing extreme development pressure.

Beaver Dam Creek Preserve (Upstate Forever)

Bryson Children’s Nature Walk is a 63-acre property that is home to beaver ponds and which encompasses headwaters of Six Mile Creek in Pickens County. The Town of Six Mile plans to open the land as a public park and outdoor classroom for students at the adjacent Six Mile Elementary School in the future. Amenities planned for the park include trails, a boardwalk, pond overlook and natural habitat preservation.

Bryson Children's Nature Walk (Upstate Forever)

Blackwell Farm consists of about 50 acres near Tigerville in Northern Greenville County. It contains meadows fringed with hardwood and pine forests, diverse plant species and wildlife habitat and tributaries of the Tyger River.

Blackwell Farm (Upstate Foever)

Also protected is a 161-acre property in Anderson County.

“Upstate Forever is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023. I can’t think of a better way to begin this momentous year than by permanently protecting more of our region’s farmlands, forests, wildlife habitats, waterways, and special places,” said Scott Park, Upstate Forever’s Glenn Hilliard Director of Land Conservation in a release. “We are tremendously grateful to the landowners, funders, and partners who helped make these projects happen.”

