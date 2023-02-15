WATCH: Families brawl outside of California courthouse in connection with deadly crash

Emotions ran high outside of a courthouse as the suspect accused in a crash that killed five people made his first court appearance. (KMAX/KVOR, CNN Newsource)
By KMAX/KVOR Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed in to break up more than half a dozen people fighting outside of a courthouse on Tuesday.

Emotions were running high when Cameron Garcia, 28, faced a judge.

He is accused of driving under the influence when an SUV hit a tree on Highway 160, killing five people. Four of them were teenagers.

“He’s very sad and depressed over what has happened. You know, there has been a significant loss of life, family and friends that he was close with,” Garcia’s attorney said.

Garcia faces several charges, including vehicular manslaughter while driving intoxicated. He is also accused of carjacking after the crash.

Family members of Monte Nunn, one of the victims in the crash, said Nunn and Garcia had been friends for years and even lived together.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial resumes for Day 18
Nikki Haley to kick off presidential campaign
Nikki Haley to kick off campaign after declaring presidential candidacy
Maggie Murdaugh's only sister, Marian Proctor, testifies during the murder trial of Alex...
Murdaugh trial, Day 17: Family testifies Alex said ‘odd’ things after murders
Testimony About DNA Evidence Heard During Murdaugh Trial
Murdaugh trial, Day 16: A jury shakeup and new evidence

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
White House: GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion
FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA...
Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
‘This is a first in the upstate:’ $3.4 million grant will help Clemson University create Black...
‘This is a first in the Upstate:’ $3.4 million grant will help create Black Heritage Trail
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial resumes for Day 18
An aerial view of an apartment building hit by a Russian rocket in Kramatorsk, Ukraine,...
Russia claims minor Ukraine progress, Kyiv readies offensive