Woman accused of kidnapping in Indiana 10 years ago arrested in NC, deputies say

Sheila York
Sheila York(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Detectives from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana said a woman was arrested in Asheville, North Carolina in connection to a missing persons investigation.

Deputies said they went to Asheville to arrest Sheila Louise York for kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Mullis disappeared in Sept. of 2013 and was reported missing by her parents who live in Muncie, Indiana. The child of Ashley Mullis was taken from the state of Indiana to the state of Florida.

Deputies said York will be held on $10,000 full-cash bond in Buncombe County and will be transported back to Indiana where she will appear in Delaware County Circuit Court to answer to those charges.

