All lanes blocked on I-85 in Cherokee Co. due to crash, SCHP says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are responding to a crash that is blocking all lanes on I-85 in Cherokee County.

SCHP said the crash took place at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday at exit 96 northbound.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said all lanes are blocked as of 7:02 a.m. and injuries were reported.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: Police investigating late night shooting in Anderson

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.