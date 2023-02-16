All lanes blocked on I-85 in Cherokee Co. due to crash, SCHP says

I-85 EXIT 96
I-85 EXIT 96(SCDOT)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are responding to a crash that is blocking all lanes on I-85 in Cherokee County.

SCHP said the crash took place at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday at exit 96 northbound.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said all lanes are blocked as of 7:02 a.m. and injuries were reported.

Stay tuned for further updates.

