Deputies find illegal gambling operation at Upstate business

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies uncovered an illegal gambling operation when they raided a business along with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Investigators said the raid on Feb. 7 was the result of a months-long investigation. Inside the business, deputies said they found 11 illegal gambling machines with an attendant overseeing them. Six people were reportedly playing poker machines when law enforcement went inside.

The following people were arrested:

  • Douglas Humphries (business co-owner) - (1) warrant for Gambling Keeping a Gaming House and eleven (11) warrants for Gambling, Unlawful Possession, Operation of Slot, Video or Gambling Device
  • Kenneth Branch (business co-owner) - (1) warrant for Gambling Keeping a Gaming House and eleven (11) warrants for Gambling, Unlawful Possession, Operation of Slot, Video or Gambling Device
  • Sharon Davenport (attendant) - (1) warrant for Gambling Keeping a Gaming House and eleven (11) warrants for Gambling, Unlawful Possession, Operation of Slot, Video or Gambling Device
  • Sherry Wilson (attendant) - (1) warrant for Gambling Keeping a Gaming House and eleven (11) warrants for Gambling, Unlawful Possession, Operation of Slot, Video or Gambling Device
  • Mia Bryson - Unlawfully Gambling (1-Count), Possession of Meth 2nd Offense (1-Count)
  • Julie Dase - Unlawfully Gambling (1-Count), Possession of Schedule II Drug Fentanyl (1-Count)
  • Terry Dawkins - Unlawfully Gambling (1-Count)
  • Leslie Littlejohn - Unlawfully Gambling (1-Count)
  • Mika Austin - Unlawfully Gambling (1-Count)
  • Bobbie Jo Dover - Unlawfully Gambling (1-Count)

