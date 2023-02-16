Driver charged, passenger injured following chase in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blacksburg Police Department said officers are investigating after a chase ended in a crash just outside Blacksburg this afternoon.

Officers confirmed that the driver was taken into custody following the chase. They added that a passenger inside the suspect’s car was airlifted to the hospital with injures following the collision.

No other details about the situation were given. We will update this story as officials release new information.

