Dryer fire damages home in Greenville, crews say

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belmont Fire Department said a dryer fire caused damage at a home in Greenville on Wednesday.

Crews said when they arrived to the fire on Kilberry Boulevard around 9 p.m., the fire was venting from a second floor window. The flames consumed most of the room where it started, with heat and smoke damage to the remainder of the home.

The homeowner was not home at the time the fire started.

Officials said the property had working smoke alarms at the time of fire, however, closing the doors to rooms would minimize the heat and smoke damage during a fire.

MORE NEWS: Deputies release identities in Buncombe Co. murder-suicide

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: New evidence in Murdaugh murder trial after judge reverses decision on roadside shooting
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says
Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree
Pedestrian Killed in Crash
2 drivers leave scene after hitting and killing pedestrian in Greenville Co.
Sheila York
Woman accused of kidnapping in Indiana 10 years ago arrested in NC, deputies say

Latest News

McDowell County man collects $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot
McDowell County man wins $100K in Cash 5 jackpot
Carolina's Cakes grand opening
Carolina's Cakes grand opening
Season 2 of Road Stories premieres Friday on Circle.
Season 2 of hit animated series ‘Road Stories’ premieres Friday on Circle, FOX Carolina 21.6
Generic crime scene
Deputies release identities in Buncombe Co. murder-suicide