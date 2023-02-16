Dryer fire damages home in Greenville, crews say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belmont Fire Department said a dryer fire caused damage at a home in Greenville on Wednesday.

Crews said when they arrived to the fire on Kilberry Boulevard around 9 p.m., the fire was venting from a second floor window. The flames consumed most of the room where it started, with heat and smoke damage to the remainder of the home.

The homeowner was not home at the time the fire started.

Officials said the property had working smoke alarms at the time of fire, however, closing the doors to rooms would minimize the heat and smoke damage during a fire.

MORE NEWS: Deputies release identities in Buncombe Co. murder-suicide

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.