Greenville officer reunites with man he helped save from under trapped car

Officer Holden and man whose life he saved
Officer Holden and man whose life he saved(Greenville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, a Greenville Police Officer was reunited with someone he helped save in 2018.

Back in 2018, the department said Officers Holden and Ervin responded to an incident where a man was trapped under a vehicle. They immediately freed him by using a jack and other tools found on the scene.

The department said the man was unresponsive and without a pulse.

Exhausted from their efforts to free the man, the officers both performed CPR on the man, reviving him to the point where they were able to detect a pulse and he was able to breathe, according to the department.

The department said most of the time officers don’t get to follow up with how someone is doing or how they changed their lives.

Now in 2023, Officer Holden and the man are able to reunite years later.

