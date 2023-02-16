Greenville police looking for 61-year-old man not seen since Jan.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said it is looking for a 61-year-old man who was reported missing on Feb. 8.

Police said Steven Janes was last heard from on Jan. 24 and has not been seen back at his home on Cleveland Street.

Anyone with information on Janes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

