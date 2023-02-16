Man buys winning lottery ticket in Mauldin on Friday the 13th

Gold Rush Lottery
Gold Rush Lottery(N.C. Education Lottery)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday the 13th may be unlucky for some, but an Upstate man got lucky when he bought a lottery ticket in January.

The winner stopped at Publix on West Butler Road for a bag of ice as he was getting ready to go on vacation and decided to buy a lottery ticket too. He beat the odds that were less than one in a million to win $300,000 in the Gold Rush game.

He was able to make it to the lottery claims center in Columbia to collect his winnings before leaving for his trip. Now he says he’s debt-free.

Publix in Mauldin received $3,000 as a commission.

