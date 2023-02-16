Man dies in single-vehicle crash, coroner says

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at 4:22 p.m. at the intersection of Sandifer Boulevard and Jennings Avenue.

The victim, 49-year-old Thomas ‘Tommy’ Glenn, driving a Jeep without a seatbelt when he hit a guardrail and went down an embankment, the coroner said.

Officials said it is suspected that a medical event contributed to the crash.

