McDowell County man wins $100K in Cash 5 jackpot

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery said a man from McDowell County tried his luck in the Cash 5 jackpot and won $100,000.

Daniel Maynard bought his lucky $1 ticket using Online Play. The Lottery said he matched all five white balls in the Oct. 18 drawing to win the jackpot.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina, including the newly added Pick 3 and Pick 4.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Thursday’s jackpot is $100,000.

