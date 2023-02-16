McDowell County man wins $100K in Cash 5 jackpot

McDowell County man collects $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot
McDowell County man collects $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot(The North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery said a man from McDowell County tried his luck in the Cash 5 jackpot and won $100,000.

Daniel Maynard bought his lucky $1 ticket using Online Play. The Lottery said he matched all five white balls in the Oct. 18 drawing to win the jackpot.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina, including the newly added Pick 3 and Pick 4.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Thursday’s jackpot is $100,000.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: New evidence in Murdaugh murder trial after judge reverses decision on roadside shooting

