Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office reserve officer charged following domestic incident

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a former reserve officer was charged over the weekend following a reported domestic violence incident.

Deputies said they responded to Armstrong Road after the domestic disturbance was reported.

When they arrived, the victim told them that the suspect, Stacy Foster, had pointed a gun at her after threatening suicide. She added that Foster also took her phone and keys and repeatedly hit her.

According to officers, the victim said Foster fired gunshots while she was escaping the area.

Following this incident, Foster was taken into custody and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

Sheriff Michael Crenshaw confirmed that Foster had been a reserve officer with the Sheriff’s Office for around four years. However, he was terminated immediately following the incident.

Crenshaw explained that reserve officers are volunteers that volunteer 20 hours per month and are not compensated for their service.

Crenshaw added, “Our mission statement includes maintaining high standards of accountability, and we will continue to hold our employees and volunteers to the high standard that the public expects from law enforcement.”

