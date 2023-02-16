Officers responding to shooting near restaurant in Spartanburg

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating after one person was shot near Marco’s Pizza on W O. Ezell Boulevard.

Officers said they responded to the scene at around 6:00 p.m. after the shooting was reported.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officers stated that there is no information regarding a suspect, but they are still investigating. They added that it is unclear whether the shooting happened at the restaurant or if the victim went there looking for help.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

