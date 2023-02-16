Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Greenville Co., Coroner confirms

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to North Pleasantburg Drive after a pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday night.

Officials said the crash happened along North Pleasantburg Drive near Montebello Drive.

According to officials, crews are still investigating the crash, and details are limited. We will update this story as officials give new information.

Officials said the

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Week 4: Murdaugh murder trial to resume Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says
Maggie Murdaugh's only sister, Marian Proctor, testifies during the murder trial of Alex...
Murdaugh trial, Day 17: Family testifies Alex said ‘odd’ things after murders
Nikki Haley officially launches 2024 presidential campaign
Nikki Haley officially launches 2024 presidential campaign

Latest News

Crash
Man dies in single-vehicle crash, coroner says
Search Continues After Earthquake in Turkey
Search Continues After Earthquake in Turkey
Judge Allows Roadside Shooting Evidence
Judge Allows Roadside Shooting Evidence
Norman Endorses Haley
Norman Endorses Haley