Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Greenville Co., Coroner confirms

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to North Pleasantburg Drive after a pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday night.

Officials said the crash happened along North Pleasantburg Drive near Montebello Drive.

According to officials, crews are still investigating the crash, and details are limited. We will update this story as officials give new information.

