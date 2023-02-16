Police investigating late night shooting in Anderson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that took place Wednesday night.
The call came in at 11:18 p.m. for a shooting on West Fredricks Street and Pope Drive, according to the department.
FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene to learn more.
Stay tuned.
MORE NEWS: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office reserve officer charged following domestic incident
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.