Police in Travelers Rest to receive electric bike donation

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Police Department is getting a new gift that will allow officers to keep better tabs on the community.

When Travelers Rest city council meets Thursday night, the police department will receive the gift of new electric bikes. x

The bikes will be used along the Swamp Rabbit Trail which runs through the city.

City councilman Rick Floyd said the bikes are great fit for police.

The bikes are made by a California company called Synnex who said it is trying to build its presence among law enforcement.

“They have a couple of bikes but they’re wanting to get into it more so and they’ve got a couple of officers who are wanting to ride bikes and wanting to be on the trail more,” Floyd said. “With an electric bike verses the pedal bike, they’re able to get to the areas quicker and cover more ground.”

