South Carolina officials react to Nikki Haley’s presidential announcement

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Nikki Haley kicked off her 2024 presidential campaign in Charleston.

Gov. Henry McMaster, who served as Lieutenant Governor while Haley was Governor, said he believes his predecessor would make a great candidate. However, his support is with another person in the race.

“I have been with President Trump since 2015, and that’s where I am going to stay, but as I say, Nikki Haley will be a tremendous candidate on the Republican side. There are others that I think are going to announce as well. And every one of them is superlative,” he said.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is serving on President Trump’s South Carolina Campaign Team ahead of 2024 along with Gov. McMaster and shared his reaction to Haley’s announcement on Twitter.

The South Carolina Democratic Party also reacted to the news of Haley getting into the race.

“With Nikki Haley’s announcement officially kicking off Republicans’ messy 2024 primary race, the rest of America will see just how awful Nikki Haley’s record is for the middle class— including her signing into law an extreme abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest, pushing for tax cuts that benefit the ultra wealthy and corporations, and refusing to expand Medicaid to provide affordable health care access for hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians.

“We here in South Carolina saw Nikki Haley create the model for the MAGA agenda that Donald Trump pushed as president, and Haley is sorely mistaken if she thinks South Carolinians haven’t forgotten that record.”

South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson, Jr.

Along with the Greenville County Republican Party.

The Greenville County Republican Party is a grassroots organization which is overwhelmingly in support of the America First movement as personified by real leaders like President Donald J. Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, General Mike Flynn & other American Patriots.

Former Governor Nikki Haley, on April 12th, 2021, issued a statement saying, “I would not run if President Trump ran.” Today the former governor betrayed her word to President Trump and those of us in the America First movement. There is no greater fraud than your broken word.

Nikki Haley personifies the globalist wing of the old guard Jeb Bush Republican establishment who we at the GCRP see putting their monied corporate special interest far above the vital interest of our children, local communities and the United States of America.

It is obvious that former Ambassador Haley is jockeying for a position within a 2024 TRUMP Administration and promoting / potentially benefiting from the “grifting” of the political consultant class who stand to make a lot of money from a Haley for President campaign.

The Greenville County Republican Party, as the State of South Carolina’s largest grassroots, conservative America First organization, finds it hard to take a Haley for President campaign very seriously and we have no expectation she will be our next Commander-in-Chief.

Greenville County Republican Party

At Nikki Haley’s announcement event, we talked to Upstate Congressman Ralph Norman, who said he is endorsing Haley for president in 2024.

Norman Endorses Haley

