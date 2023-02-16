Suspect faces over 25 charges following short chase in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a chase near Seneca Wednesday night.

Deputies said they initially tried to stop the suspect, 27-year-old Evan Ridley, because of a traffic violation. However, he refused to stop and continued driving until he crashed into another vehicle at E. South 1st Street and S. Fairplay in Seneca.

According to deputies, Ridley ran from the scene following the collision. However, they later found him hiding in a trash can on Ram Cat Alley. Deputies then took him back to his car, where they found Methamphetamine on him and a dog inside his car.

After Ridley was taken into custody, deputies continued investigating and discovered that the car he crashed had been reported stolen earlier that day. Deputies said Ridley also allegedly possessed a stolen beige 2000 Cadillac Escalade and recently stole multiple catalytic converters.

In addition to these charges, deputies said Ridley also had outstanding warrants from a 2022 investigation.

In total, Ridley is facing 28 charges from multiple investigations. He is currently at the Oconee County Detention Center and would need to wear an electronic monitoring device if he’s released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.