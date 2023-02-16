Rainy start to Friday with a cool weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain and storms return tonight followed by a cool down for the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Heavy rain and storms tonight into Friday morning

Falling temperatures Friday

Cooler weekend, another warmup next week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

A cold front sweeping east across the country arrives in the area Thursday night, reaching sections of the western mountains between 8:00 - 10:00 PM. The rain continues to spread east overnight, leading to periods of occasionally heavy rain areawide for the Friday morning commute. A few thunderstorms are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Don’t be surprised if you are woken up by a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures only slide into the low 50s in the mountains to the low 60s in the Upstate

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 5:00 AM Friday (WHNS)

Rain is at its heaviest during the first half of the Friday morning drive between 5:00 and 7:00 AM, so you want to plan on some additional drive time on your way to work. Rain continues through rush hour, but begins to clear from west to east after 8 AM. Everything wraps around 10 AM. Moving into the afternoon, we get a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures fall behind the front and gusty winds. Expect winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph in the Upstate and up to 40 mph in the mountains. Rainfall totals for most of the region come in between half an inch to 2″, with the highest amounts in the western North Carolina mountains.

Less than half an inch to around 2" of rain possible through Friday (Fox Carolina)

Sunshine returns for the weekend, along with temperatures taking a cooler turn. We look for highs in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Turning cooler for the weekend (Fox Carolina)

If it’s more spring weather you want, look no further than early next week! Highs return to the 60s on Monday, and we’ve got more 70s in the forecast Upstate on Wednesday and Thursday! This looks to be a trend with unseasonably warm conditions persisting into the end of the month.

Long-Range Temperature Outlook (WHNS)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.