‘We’re seeing entire cities collapsed’: How to support USAID search and rescue, humanitarian efforts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Agency for International Development is the government agency for humanitarian assistance abroad. Whether it’s long-term development or sudden disasters like the 7.8 earthquake that flattened significant portions of southern Turkey Feb. 6.

FOX Carolina spoke to John Morrison, a firefighter from Fairfax County, Virginia, whose been working in southeastern Turkey as a member of USAID’s urban search and rescue. He joins a group of engineers, doctors and firefighters who arrived within 48-hours of the quake.

Morrison’s team and search dogs specialize in the recovery from collapsed reinforced concrete. They’re also dealing with temperatures that have dipped into the 20′s at night. We asked him how the average American can help support their efforts, and Morrison says cash is best.

“If you go to USAID.gov, they have a list of a bunch of nonprofits that are vetted that have that capacity,” Morrison said. “When people donate shoes and clothes, they have to airlift those and (send) them over from the U.S. to Turkey and it takes a lot of money, and time and fuel to do that.”

Morrison will stay in Turkey until the government says international support isn’t required. To send cash donations, we have a link to reputable relief organizations on the ground available here https://www.cidi.org/disaster-responses/turkiye-earthquake/

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.