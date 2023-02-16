Western NC’s first sober social bar & café coming soon

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Western North Carolina is getting its first sober social bar and café this spring.

The Buzz, located at 225 South Grover Street in downtown Hendersonville, said it is an alcohol free social space, a quiet place to work remotely, a place for good conversations with friendly people or just an escape from the stressors of everyday life.

The bar said it will offer hundreds of fresh mocktails made with non-alcoholic mixers and non-acholic spirits, coffees from ShareWell Coffee Co. & Roastery.

“The Buzz will be carefully designed to be a non-triggering/safe environment for those in recovery or those who are reevaluating their relationship with alcohol,” the bar said.

The Buzz said the new space aligns with the “sober-curious” movement.

“The movement isn’t just for people who are struggling with addiction,” The Buzz said. “This movement is for anyone who wants to rethink their relationship with alcohol, wants to take a break from drinking in general, or wants more options!”

MORE NEWS: Upstate ministry feeding their community monthly with extra groceries

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.