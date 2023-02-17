$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Greenwood set to expire next week

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that a ticket worth $150,000 could expire soon if nobody claims it.

Officials said the ticket was bought at the One Stop of Coronaca along 101 Highway 246 N. on August 29, 2022. They added that the numbers on the ticket were 13-36- 43-61-69 and Powerball 18

According to officials, the ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24. If nobody claims the prize, the $150,000 will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina. For complete information on claiming prizes, you can visit sceducationlottery.com.

