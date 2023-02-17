$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Greenwood set to expire next week

Powerball generic
Powerball generic(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that a ticket worth $150,000 could expire soon if nobody claims it.

Officials said the ticket was bought at the One Stop of Coronaca along 101 Highway 246 N. on August 29, 2022. They added that the numbers on the ticket were 13-36- 43-61-69 and Powerball 18

According to officials, the ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24. If nobody claims the prize, the $150,000 will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina. For complete information on claiming prizes, you can visit sceducationlottery.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
LIVE: State rests, defense starts case in Murdaugh murder trial
Police on scene of late night shooting in Anderson
Police investigating late night deadly shooting in Anderson
Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree
Suspects from Cherokee County
Deputies find illegal gambling operation at Upstate business
Shooting in Spartanburg
Police searching for suspect who shot man in parking lot of Upstate pizza place

Latest News

Part of the state's timeline for Murdaugh murder trial
State presents timeline of night of Murdaugh murders
Mark Lee Jamieson
Greenville Co. man charged for reported sexual exploitation of minor
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
LIVE: State rests, defense starts case in Murdaugh murder trial
Greenville County officials speak on no-show jurors
Greenville Co. officials speak on growing problem of jurors not showing