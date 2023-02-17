Additional land donated for affordable housing in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that another parcel of land was recently donated to the Greenville Housing Fund to help with their affordable housing project in Unity Park.

Officials said the parcel of land is located on Meadow Street. They added that the Greenville City Council approved the transfer during their meeting Monday night.

According to officials, this donation will help the Housing Fund and Jordon Development grow the planned project on Oscar Street and add affordable units near the Holloway Trail at the pedestrian gateway to the park.

The land donated by the city is shown in yellow on the following map.

Land donated for affordable housing in Greenville (City of Greenville)

