Couple charged after drugs send baby to hospital in McDowell Co.

Kaali Ahmad Tobe (left), Anna Mariah Mills (Right)
Kaali Ahmad Tobe (left), Anna Mariah Mills (Right)(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a couple in McDowell County was recently charged after narcotics reportedly sent a 2-year-old into cardiac arrest.

Deputies said they responded to the suspect’s house on January 4 after someone reported the child’s medical emergency. When they arrived at the scene, they found the child in cardiac arrest and took him along with his mother, 23-year-old Anna Mills, to the hospital for treatment.

According to deputies, they also found 24-year-old Kaali Tobe at the house and determined that he was possibly under the influence of something. They stated that while they were talking to them, he attacked one of the deputies and ran away from the area.

Deputies quickly located Tobe and took him into custody. However, he began having a medical emergency when he got to the Magistrate’s office. Deputies reportedly tried to help him, but he attacked them again.

Deputies said toxicology reports showed that the 2-year-old had narcotics in his system, which caused his medical emergency.

Tobe was taken into custody and charged with assault on government official, resisting public officer, felony assault by strangulation, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver scheduled II controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony negligent child abuse-severe bodily injury, child abuse and felony attempt to escape from county confinement.

Mills was also taken into custody and charged with felony negligent child abuse-severe bodily injury, and child abuse.

