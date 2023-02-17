Crews responding to reported structure fire in Anderson

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:36 AM EST
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a fire near Miracle Mile Drive in Anderson.

Officials said the fire was reported at the pool and laundry area of Hartwell Cove Apartments.

According to officials, no injuries were reported. However, crews were still at the scene determining the extent of the possible damage.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

