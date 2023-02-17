Deputies charge NC couple after drugs found in toddler’s system

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with several counts of several counts of felonious negligent child abuse.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 4, deputies responded to the couple’s home for a two-year-old boy in cardiac arrest. The mother, 23-year-old Anna Mariah Mills, and toddler were taken to McDowell Hospital.

While at the home, deputies said they found the man who appeared to be under the influence. As officials tried speaking with him, the man assaulted a detective and attempted to flee the scene.

The man, later identified as 24-year-old Kaali Ahmad Tobe, was placed under arrest and taken to the magistrate’s office where he experienced a medical emergency. As the detectives were attempting to assist Tobe, he again assaulted the same detective.

Deputies said after further investigation, toxicology reports show there were narcotics in the infant’s system causing the medical emergency.

Tobe was charged with the following:

Assault on government official

Resisting public officer

Felony assault by strangulation

Felony possession with intent to manufacture

Sell or deliver scheduled II controlled substance

Felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony negligent child abuse-severe bodily injury

Child abuse

Felony attempt to escape from county confinement

He was issued a $130,000 secured bond.

Officials said Mills was charged with felony negligent child abuse- severe bodily injury and child abuse. She was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

