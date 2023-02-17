Deputies: China Grove man kidnapped woman with intention of killing ‘for the thrill’

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A China Grove man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman and admitting to planning her mutilation and murder, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call on Wednesday from a woman saying she was attacked. She told deputies that Hunter Chase Nance, 24, came up to her at a gas station and the two exchanged phone numbers.

[Read also: Rowan County sheriff discusses deadly deputy-involved shooting]

Later that day, deputies say he offered to pick her up and take her back to his home on Peaceful Lane in China Grove. When they got to his home, he allegedly locked the door and attacked her with a knife, deputies say.

She was able to escape, and community members called first responders after seeing an injured woman walking down the road.

Deputies say he told them he chose her randomly and wanted to kill her “for the thrill.” He allegedly told them he wanted to mutilate her and leave her body out for cars to see.

Deputies say he also expressed interest in killing others and cannibalism.

Nance was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon at first, and was then given a first-degree kidnapping charge.

He is currently being held under a $600,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.