Deputies investigating after pedestrian hit by car in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to White Horse Road and Two Notch Road after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is unknown. They added that the driver of the vehicle was still at the scene.

According to deputies, their investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will update this story as we learn more.

