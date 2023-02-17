Deputies investigating after pedestrian hit by car in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to White Horse Road and Two Notch Road after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is unknown. They added that the driver of the vehicle was still at the scene.

According to deputies, their investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.