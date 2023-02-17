Deputies looking for man accused of stealing checks from Denver Downs Farm

Denver Downs Farm thief
Denver Downs Farm thief(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of stealing checks from Denver Downs Farm.

Deputies said two times in the month of December, the suspect cashed and forge stolen checks from Denver Downs Farm at two separate locations in Anderson County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 854-260-4400 and reference case number 2022-17731.

