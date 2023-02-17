Greenville Co. man charged for reported sexual exploitation of minor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that an Upstate man was recently taken into custody on charges connected to the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials said 39-year-old Mark Lee Jamieson of Travelers Rest was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree.

According to officials, Jamieson reportedly possessed and distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Travelers Rest Police Department took Jamieson into custody. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations also helped with the investigation.

