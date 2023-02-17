Greenville Co. officials speak on growing problem of jurors not showing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County officials held a press conference to speak on the growing problem of jurors not showing up for jury duty.

“It’s stopping some people from getting justice,” officials said.

The Greenville County Solicitor’s Office said within the past two or three months, about 150 jurors have been summoned but only about 50 have shown up. This has led to the delay of at least three trials.

“Their failure to show up, they will see it in the streets eventually because we have to keep the wheels of justice turning,” Solicitor Walt Wilkins said. “This is slowing it down. If those wheels of justice are not turning, it will bleed out into the streets.”

Officials said if a person does not answer a summons, a judge can have them brought into court.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office added it is better to answer the summons then to be picked up by deputies.

