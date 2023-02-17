‘I’ve never seen it like this:’ Upstate Salvation Army stores in “serious” need of donations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Racks are empty at many Salvation Army Family Stores in the upstate. The charity says they’ve been receiving less and less donations recently, and at this point they’re in serious need of your help.

“In all the years I’ve been around, I’ve never seen it like this,” said Michael Brogden, the director of all four Family Store’s in the upstate. Brogden has worked with the Salvation Army for more than a decade. He says recently, they’ve had a problem with a lack of donations.

“You’re not filling up the racks, customers coming in, especially in thrift stores, they’re looking for new items and fresh items daily,” he said.

The Family stores in Greenville, Taylors, Clemson and Seneca have all seen a steady decline in donations. So, they need the community’s help.

“Take a minute to go through their closets, go to their house,” said Brogden.

Profits from the Family Store help fund the Salvations Army’s programs. Like rent and utility assistance, disaster relief, food assistance and shelter.

“Family Store provides somewhere for people to shop and at low cost. Our social service ministry will write vouchers for people in need” he said. Brogden says they typically get 3 to 4 clothing donation bins filled a day. Right now, they’re averaging only one. The reason is unclear.

“I believe the economy being like it is definitely slowing things down. If people aren’t purchasing new items themselves, they’re not donating older items to us” he said.

Now they’re concerned about keeping all the employees—employed.

“We’re not there yet, of course, but it’s things you do think about when you start looking at what’s going on with donations,” he said.

They’re asking you to start spring cleaning a little early. Donate almost anything you got, including clothing, linen, household items and furniture.

“That’s how we raise money to help support our programs,” said Brogden. The best time to drop off items is between 9am and 4pm, they’re open everyday except Sunday. If you have a large furniture item you can also schedule a pickup.

Greenville Family Store | 203 Rutherford Street, Greenville 29609

Taylors Family Store | 5152 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Taylors 29687

Clemson Family Store | 500B Old Greenville Highway, Clemson, 29631

Seneca Family Store | 513 By Pass 123, Seneca, SC 29678



