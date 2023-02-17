Murdaugh trial, Day 20: Interactive timeline of final hours before double murder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Twenty days after jury selection began in the double murder trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, state prosecutors rested their case against him.

HEATED CROSS-EXAMINATION

Friday began with the contentious cross-examination of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Senior Special Agent Ryan Kelly. Kelly was the lead investigator on the roadside shooting of Alex Murdaugh in September 2021.

Murdaugh later confessed to orchestrating a plot so he would be killed and his oldest son Buster Murdaugh would receive his life insurance payout.

“I’m not a doctor. I’m a SLED agent,” Kelly told attorney Dick Harpootlian, who handed him medical records from Alex Murdaugh’s trip to Savannah Memorial Hospital. Harpootlian said Murdaugh suffered a subdermal hematoma and a fractured skull in the shooting.

Harpootlian grilled Kelly about the days following the roadside shooting. Prosecutors made multiple objections during the heated cross-examination and at one point Judge Clifton Newman told Harpootlian, “you can’t testify.”

Kelly accused Harpootlian of violating an agreement SLED made with him and Jim Griffin when Murdaugh was released from drug rehab after the shooting.

“The agreement was for us to meet you with Mr. Murdaugh and Mr. Griffin,” Kelly said while being cross-examined by Harpootlian. “We encountered Mr. Murdaugh and Buster pulling into the Almeda property.”

In redirect, Kelly said Harpootlian and Griffin insisted Murdaugh conduct a phone interview with SLED and he didn’t know Murdaugh’s location, although the attorneys told him he was at a rehab facility in Atlanta.

Dick Harpootlian, Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney, cross-examines SLED senior special agent Ryan Kelly, who investigated the roadside shooting.

STATE’S DETAILED TIMELINE

The last witness to testify for the state was SLED Special Agent Peter Rudolfski, who was tasked with putting all the data from the Murdaugh investigation into a timeline. Rudolfski included phone records and OnStar GPS records from Murdaugh’s Chevy Suburban.

Below is an interactive timeline of the data from the night of the double murders released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division:

OnStar data showed Alex Murdaugh’s Suburban was only at Almeda, where he went to visit his mother, for about 20 minutes. This is what his mother’s health aide testified, but Murdaugh said he was there for at least twice as long. Murdaugh has used the visit to Almeda as his alibi.

Prosecutors also raised questions about Murdaugh’s phone use at the crime scene, including calls he made to Paul’s friend, a picture viewed of a woman in a bathing suit and a search for information about a restaurant.

“I’m not Alex Murdaugh, I don’t know what he was thinking at that moment,” Agent Rudofski testified. “I wouldn’t be on my phone.”

Among the final exhibits the state admitted, a message sent from Paul to Alex Murdaugh a month before the double murders said, “We have to talk. Mom found several bags of pills in your computer bag.” Prosecutors also showed Maggie Murdaugh was researching information about different pill types.

The defense conceded that Murdaugh “misstated” or lied about being at the dog kennels at Moselle, but said it doesn’t prove he committed the murders.

DEFENSE BEGINS CASE

The prosecution rested its case on Friday afternoon and the defense called for Judge Newman to issue a direct verdict in the cause, saying the state had presented only circumstantial evidence. Newman denied the motion, stating both direct and circumstantial evidence had been admitted.

The defense called its first witness, Colleton County coroner Richard Harvey, to the stand. Harpootlian said they chose witnesses who had short testimony because they didn’t want a witness’s testimony to be split up over the three-day holiday weekend.

Harvey, who was one of the first medically-trained coroners in the state, said he noted Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s times of death as 9 p.m. However, Harvey said it was an estimate based on checking the victims’ armpits for any sign of warmth and finding the bodies were not in rigor mortis.

Harvey said he had a rectal thermometer, which he uses to help determine the time of death based on a victim’s temperature, but he did not use it at the scene.

The defense also called Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Shalene Tindal to the stand. She testified that she released a statement coordinated with the help of SLED to media outlets on June 8, 2021, saying there was no danger to the public following the double murders. The defense has accused law enforcement of unfairly zeroing in on Alex Murdaugh a suspect early in the case and excluding other possibilities.

Court adjourned for Presidents Day weekend and testimony will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

