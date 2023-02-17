Officers investigating suspicious package near downtown Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are investigating after a suspicious package was found near Silver Street in Laurens.

Officers said they were conducting an investigation at around 4:50 p.m. when they found the package.

According to officers, the building and the area around it were evacuated out of caution for the public. They added that they are working with other agencies to resolve the situation.

People are asked to avoid the area of W. Laurens Street during this investigation.

This situation is developing, we will update this story as officials release new details.

