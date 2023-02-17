RECIPE: a classic French tart

Sugar dough

Ingredients:

16 oz. all-purpose flour

8 oz. unsalted butter

1 teaspoon kosher salt

14 oz. powdered sugar

4 whole eggs

Procedure: Mix flour, butter and salt together until butter is not visible; add the powdered sugar, mix until it is incorporated then last add the eggs, stop the mixer as soon as the dough as a nice solid form. Shape as a small flat block, then rest the dough in the fridge for 30 minute. Using a rolling pin, sheet the dough to a nice thin size, then cut and mold to the desire size. Go a size over to have extra in case while shaping your tart into the mold or tart ring, then cut the extra dough. Cook at 350F for 20 minutes. Let the tart shell rest until cool.

Pastry Cream

Ingredients:

17 oz. whole milk

1 teaspoon Vanilla Bean

2 oz. of butter

4.4 oz sugar

4.4 oz egg yolk

2 oz. all-purpose flour

Procedure: Bring to boil milk, vanilla bean and butter. In a separate bowl, mix sugar and flour, add the egg yolk then mix until the mix becomes a little whiter in color. Once the milk mixture is boiling, temper the egg mixture by mixing and adding little by little the milk to the egg mixture. Once everything is mixed together, put the mix back on the stove and bring it to a boil at medium fire for 2 minutes. Right after, reserve the cream right the way into a non-heated tupperware, close or wrap with the wrap in contact with the cream. Reserve in the fridge for 1 hour.

A classic French pastry made by Chef Vincent Caradonna. (Access Carolina staff)

