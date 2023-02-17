Sheriff says longest-serving peace officer has died at 99: ‘Rest easy, Bill’

A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.
A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.(Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWTX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas authorities say they have lost a great friend, brother and lawman this week.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Bill Hardin died on Friday surrounded by friends, colleagues and loved ones at the age of 99.

The sheriff’s office said Harden was the oldest and longest-serving peace officer.

Hardin started his career in law enforcement on Feb. 1, 1947, with the Fort Worth Police Department.

He also worked for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and spent 28 years with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Bill was a true living legend. He was our brother and our friend,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Hardin’s colleagues said he never failed to share his knowledge with new deputies and was always ready with a handshake and a smile.

The sheriff’s office shared that Hardin’s presence will be truly missed but his legacy would not be forgotten.

“Rest easy, Bill. We will take the watch from here,” his colleagues wrote.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh defense to resume case Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Police on scene of late night shooting in Anderson
Police investigating late night deadly shooting in Anderson
Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree
Suspects from Cherokee County
Deputies find illegal gambling operation at Upstate business
Shooting in Spartanburg
Police searching for suspect who shot man in parking lot of Upstate pizza place

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse,...
Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from trial
Murdaugh Trial Day 20
Murdaugh Trial Day 20
Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, ADL Los Angeles, at the...
Hate crimes charged in wounding of 2 Jewish men in LA
Kaali Ahmad Tobe (left), Anna Mariah Mills (Right)
Couple charged after drugs send baby to hospital in McDowell Co.
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment