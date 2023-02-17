Spartanburg man sentenced to 40 years for 2019 murder, solicitor says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of a murder that took place in 2019, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.

Barnette said in November of 2019 around 5:30 p.m. on Amherst Drive following a disagreement, 37-year-old Rishard Lewis Geter jumped from a car while armed and fired a pistol approximately 10 times at Jason Eison. Eison suffered from seven gunshot wounds at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he passed from his injuries.

According to solicitor, Geter was on probation at the time of the incident for his prior criminal history.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the solicitor said Geter was found guilty of murder, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officials said Geter was sentenced to 40 years for the murder charge, five years for the possession of a weapon charge and 10 years for the breach of peace charge.

