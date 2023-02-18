BB gun near school leads to lockouts in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blacksburg Police Department said schools were placed under lockout procedures on Friday due to a nearby incident.

Officers received reports of a person with a gun at a store in town. When police responded, they located the person and said the individual had a BB gun.

“The students were never in any danger from this incident and the lock out was conducted out of an abundance of caution,” the police department posted on Facebook.

