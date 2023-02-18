Officials investigating 2 deaths in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death investigation on Saturday afternoon.

The coroner said two deaths were reported on McDade Street. There is no word yet on whether the deaths are suspicious or not.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.