Dog rescued by EMTs after being hit by car in Mecklenburg County

The dog was found on the side of the road, but did not have life-threatening injuries.
Mecklenburg EMTs rescued a dog that had been hit by a car.
Mecklenburg EMTs rescued a dog that had been hit by a car.(Mecklenburg EMS)
By Skye Adair
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lucky dog was rescued by a Mecklenburg EMS crew after it was hit by a car, the agency said.

EMTs Adamo and Venetia found him lying on the side of the road and began administering aid.

Fortunately, the dog had no life-threating injuries, but was given oxygen at the scene.

His parents were contacted, and they took him to the vet for further care.

