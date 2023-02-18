Driver didn’t stop after hitting elderly man in crosswalk, police say

(Pablo)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department is trying to find the driver who hit an elderly man on Friday night.

Officers said the hit-and-run occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Catherine Street. The 77-year-old man, who was crossing the street at a crosswalk, was transported by EMS to the hospital for his injuries.

They believe the suspect vehicle is a dark blue or black pickup truck that will have front-end damage. Witnesses said the driver didn’t stop, leaving the scene by turning right on North Catherine Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walhalla Police Department at 864-638-5831 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at oconeecrimestoppers.com.

