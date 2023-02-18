Former Oconee Co. school bus driver sentenced for sex crime

Windell Powell
Windell Powell(Oconee County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Feb. 18, 2023
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Tenth Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a former school bus driver in Oconee County recently pleaded guilty to charges from an incident that occurred in early 2022.

Officials said 75-year-old Windell Powell pled guilty to one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree. He was sentenced to three years in prison and seven years in a Home Incarceration Program. He will also spend five years on probation following his release.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office in 2022, an investigation began Wednesday when one of the victim’s family members contacted a deputy about text messages between the suspect and victim that indicated a sexual relationship.

Deputies determined that the suspect, Windell Powell Jr., sexually assaulted the teenage victim sometime between November 2021 and May 2022.

