Low-magnitude earthquake reported in Chesterfield County

JEFFERSON, S.C. (WBTV) - A low-magnitude earthquake was reported in Chesterfield County on Friday evening.

The 2.4-magnitude quake happened northwest of Jefferson at 7:42 p.m., about two miles below the surface of the earth.

SC Earthquake Shake Map: This plots the 10 zip codes that the 31 responses were reported out of (per the USGS)... #scwx #ncwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/BjTPYOl7uj — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) February 18, 2023

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), light shaking could be felt in surrounding areas.

The USGS initially reported the quake as having a magnitude of 3.1, but it was downgraded shortly after.

Reports of shaking have come in from at least 10 different ZIP codes around the area.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division asked that anyone who felt the earthquake avoid calling 911 unless there is an emergency.

