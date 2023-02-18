Low-magnitude earthquake reported in Chesterfield County

The reported quake had a magnitude of 2.4, according to the USGS.
A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Jefferson, S.C. area on Friday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JEFFERSON, S.C. (WBTV) - A low-magnitude earthquake was reported in Chesterfield County on Friday evening.

The 2.4-magnitude quake happened northwest of Jefferson at 7:42 p.m., about two miles below the surface of the earth.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), light shaking could be felt in surrounding areas.

The USGS initially reported the quake as having a magnitude of 3.1, but it was downgraded shortly after.

Reports of shaking have come in from at least 10 different ZIP codes around the area.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division asked that anyone who felt the earthquake avoid calling 911 unless there is an emergency.

