Officers cleared following incident at 2022 ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally

The Greenville Police Department said officers did not use excessive force while making arrests at the rally.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers didn’t use excessive force while taking several people into custody during an abortion protest in 2022.

In June 2022, six people were charged following an incident at a “Bans off our Bodies” rally that took place in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

New details from a Freedom of Information Act request showed that the Greenville Police Department reviewed the officer’s actions and found that they acted within the department’s policy. The department also noted that none of the people taken into custody complained of injuries following the incident.

New security footage from the rally was also released as part of the request.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh defense to resume case Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Suspects from Cherokee County
Deputies find illegal gambling operation at Upstate business
Pedestrian hit in Greenville Co.
Coroner identifies teen struck crossing White Horse Road
Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree
Alex Murdaugh in an ambulance after the shooting on the side of Old Salkehatchie Road. Murdaugh...
‘Finances, pills, lies’: New evidence allowed on Day 19 of Murdaugh murder trial

Latest News

Windell Powell
Former Oconee Co. school bus driver sentenced for sex crime
Update on ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally
Officers cleared following incident at 2022 ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally
President of National Council Advocating for Black Women Visits Greenville
President of National Council Advocating for Black Women Visits Greenville
Shooting in Asheville
Shooting in Asheville injures one person