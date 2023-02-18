Officers cleared following incident at 2022 ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers didn’t use excessive force while taking several people into custody during an abortion protest in 2022.

In June 2022, six people were charged following an incident at a “Bans off our Bodies” rally that took place in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

New details from a Freedom of Information Act request showed that the Greenville Police Department reviewed the officer’s actions and found that they acted within the department’s policy. The department also noted that none of the people taken into custody complained of injuries following the incident.

New security footage from the rally was also released as part of the request.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.