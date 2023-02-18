Officers investigating after driver, passengers flee scene of deadly crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after one person died following a crash near Haywood Road on February 12.

Officers said the crash happened around 2:18 a.m. when the driver tried to turn left at a stop light, lost control and ran off the road hitting a building.

According to officers, the car then caught on fire, and the driver and two other passengers ran away from the crash on foot.

Officers stated that one remaining passenger couldn’t get out of the car following the crash due to injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, they passed away from their injuries on February 14. Officers identified the victim as Teri Hughes.

Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to contact police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.